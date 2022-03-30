BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Shares Might Go Down -81.44% This Year – Marketing Sentinel
BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Shares Might Go Down -81.44% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.11 or 6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.11M. BKSY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.20, offering almost -591.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.47% since then. We note from BlackSky Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 903.16K.

BlackSky Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BKSY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Instantly BKSY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.46% year-to-date, but still up 6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is -23.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKSY is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -423.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -423.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BlackSky Technology Inc. to make $17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 114.20%.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.10% of BlackSky Technology Inc. shares, and 38.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.15%. BlackSky Technology Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 5.0 million shares worth $51.75 million.

Senator Investment Group, LP, with 3.56% or 4.14 million shares worth $42.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 54049.0 shares worth $0.56 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.

