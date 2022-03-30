Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.9 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded, and its beta was 7.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.04, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $292.50M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.74, offering almost -413.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.18% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.20 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.55% year-to-date, but still up 8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 2.80% up in the 30-day period.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Bit Digital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.99 percent over the past six months and at a 700.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.40%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 23.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.37% of Bit Digital Inc. shares, and 25.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.76%. Bit Digital Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 4.22 million shares worth $30.48 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 7.67% or 4.22 million shares worth $30.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $5.99 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $7.94 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.