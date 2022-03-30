Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $9.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around -$0.65 or -16.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $565.41M. BHIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.58, offering almost -215.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.48% since then. We note from Benson Hill Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 507.23K.

Benson Hill Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BHIL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Benson Hill Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.20 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.05% year-to-date, but still down -32.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) is 3.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHIL is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Benson Hill Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.53 percent over the past six months and at a 41.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Benson Hill Inc. to make $43.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.35% of Benson Hill Inc. shares, and 12.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.07%. Benson Hill Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.47% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $32.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.80% or 3.2 million shares worth $23.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $13.26 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $9.23 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.