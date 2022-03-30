Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.31, and it changed around $4.2 or 11.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. AXSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.10, offering almost -88.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.7% since then. We note from Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 671.25K.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Instantly AXSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.91 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.05% year-to-date, but still up 14.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is 39.84% up in the 30-day period.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.30 percent over the past six months and at a -18.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.42% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 52.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.67%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.05% of the shares, which is about 2.66 million shares worth $87.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.49% or 2.07 million shares worth $68.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $26.4 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $23.23 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.