Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.78, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.93B. ASZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.14, offering almost -3.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.53% since then. We note from Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 486.15K.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) trade information

Instantly ASZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.79 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period.

ASZ Dividends

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II shares, and 86.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.01%. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II stock is held by 141 institutions, with HGC Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.04% of the shares, which is about 9.72 million shares worth $94.46 million.

Glazer Capital LLC, with 5.68% or 7.84 million shares worth $76.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $13.24 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $3.82 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.