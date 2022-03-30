Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4.91 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.93, and it changed around $0.6 or 11.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.99B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.77, offering almost -199.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.1% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.14 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.34% year-to-date, but still up 13.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 3.67% up in the 30-day period.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Innovation Inc. to make $12.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.76% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, and 33.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.69%. Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.76% of the shares, which is about 56.34 million shares worth $634.42 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 6.13% or 39.42 million shares worth $443.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.1 million shares worth $113.75 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $38.45 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.