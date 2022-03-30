ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.55, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $816.23M. ARR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.56, offering almost -46.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.16% since then. We note from ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.61 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.33% year-to-date, but still up 1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is 5.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.88 percent over the past six months and at a 9.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to make $21.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.54 million and $16.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.20%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -11.36% per year for the next five years.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 13.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, and 54.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.84%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock is held by 195 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.36% of the shares, which is about 14.68 million shares worth $158.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.54% or 8.56 million shares worth $92.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.62 million shares worth $59.09 million, making up 6.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $26.01 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.