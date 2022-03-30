Are Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.43, and it changed around $2.18 or 5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.15B. NTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.09, offering almost -204.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.49% since then. We note from Natera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Instantly NTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.73 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is -35.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.03 day(s).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Natera Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.44 percent over the past six months and at a -16.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -44.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $168.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Natera Inc. to make $172.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.80%.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.51% of Natera Inc. shares, and 100.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.20%. Natera Inc. stock is held by 503 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 7.85 million shares worth $874.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.36% or 6.97 million shares worth $776.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $266.31 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $269.06 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.