Are Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.78, and it changed around $1.15 or 13.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.68M. AMBC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.86, offering almost -82.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.77% since then. We note from Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 925.02K.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AMBC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ambac Financial Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) trade information

Instantly AMBC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.21 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.23% year-to-date, but still down -3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) is -32.74% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMBC is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -222.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -143.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ambac Financial Group Inc. to make $32.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $129 million and $49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -75.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.80%. Ambac Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

AMBC Dividends

Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares, and 82.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.99%. Ambac Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.93% of the shares, which is about 6.45 million shares worth $103.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.75% or 4.98 million shares worth $79.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.22 million shares worth $35.59 million, making up 4.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $28.91 million, which represents about 4.40% of the total shares outstanding.