Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) Surpr...

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 3.08 million shares of the Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.96, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. APSG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.02, offering almost -0.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.91% since then. We note from Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 325.29K.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) trade information

Instantly APSG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.99 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Apollo Strategic Growth Capital to make $64.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2011. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.08 million and $58.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.42%. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital earnings are expected to increase by 130.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.07% per year for the next five years.

APSG Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares, and 87.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.77%. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock is held by 123 institutions, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 5.7 million shares worth $55.6 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 5.09% or 4.16 million shares worth $40.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $9.56 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $4.28 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.