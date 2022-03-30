American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB): Decline Of -378.72% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.13 or 7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.07M. AREB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.60, offering almost -410.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.89% since then. We note from American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9493 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.12% year-to-date, but still up 7.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 31.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREB is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -378.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -378.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.55% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.