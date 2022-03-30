Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.81 million shares of the Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.05, and it changed around $0.64 or 6.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. API currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.41, offering almost -455.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.99% since then. We note from Agora Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Instantly API has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.17 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.83% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is -8.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.19 day(s).

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Agora Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.42 percent over the past six months and at a 1.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agora Inc. to make $43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.25 million and $40.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

API Dividends

Agora Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Agora Inc. shares, and 57.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.05%. Agora Inc. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 8.19 million shares worth $132.75 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.98% or 4.82 million shares worth $78.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.97 million shares worth $31.97 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $44.72 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.