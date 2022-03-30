Aegon N.V.’s (NYSE: AEG) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.40, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.06B. AEG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.22, offering almost -15.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.96% since then. We note from Aegon N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Instantly AEG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.47 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.51% year-to-date, but still up 7.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is 8.85% up in the 30-day period.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Aegon N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.20 percent over the past six months and at a -27.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%.

1 analysts expect Aegon N.V. to make $9.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.00%. Aegon N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 12.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.40% per year for the next five years.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 3.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Aegon N.V. shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.75%. Aegon N.V. stock is held by 213 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.49% of the shares, which is about 115.66 million shares worth $571.38 million.

Private Management Group, Inc., with 0.25% or 5.37 million shares worth $26.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 84.45 million shares worth $417.19 million, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held roughly 8.64 million shares worth around $42.67 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.