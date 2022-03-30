Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.62 million shares of the Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.47, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.08B. ATVI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.46, offering almost -23.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.91% since then. We note from Activision Blizzard Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.62 million.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended ATVI as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Instantly ATVI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.75 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.37% year-to-date, but still up 1.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is -0.92% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATVI is forecast to be at a low of $82.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Activision Blizzard Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.79 percent over the past six months and at a -3.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Activision Blizzard Inc. to make $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.05 billion and $1.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%. Activision Blizzard Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.45% per year for the next five years.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 0.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, and 88.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.71%. Activision Blizzard Inc. stock is held by 1,754 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.32% of the shares, which is about 64.78 million shares worth $5.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 58.14 million shares worth $4.5 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 21.97 million shares worth $1.7 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 16.33 million shares worth around $1.26 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.