ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around $0.08 or 11.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.93M. CNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -268.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.11% since then. We note from ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 201.63K.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Instantly CNET has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8699 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.99% year-to-date, but still down -2.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 17.89% down in the 30-day period.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.50%. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -228.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 20.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.71% of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.77%. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.21% or 72756.0 shares worth $91672.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12732.0 shares worth $18206.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.