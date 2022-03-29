Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $22.09 Per Share – Marketing Sentinel
In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $255.65M. YJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.30, offering almost -107.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.95% since then. We note from Yunji Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 326.98K.

Yunji Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YJ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yunji Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.97% year-to-date, but still down -13.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 7.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YJ is forecast to be at a low of $22.09 and a high of $22.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1890.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1890.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.66% of Yunji Inc. shares, and 2.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.39%. Yunji Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.26% of the shares, which is about 1.49 million shares worth $0.93 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P., with 0.79% or 0.94 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6100.0 shares worth $5490.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.

