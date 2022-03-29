YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.28B. YPF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.86, offering almost -23.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.83% since then. We note from YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YPF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.87 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.61% year-to-date, but still up 4.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 8.68% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YPF is forecast to be at a low of $2.80 and a high of $24.24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -409.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

YPF Sociedad Anonima share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.62 percent over the past six months and at a 1,280.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 141.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to make $4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.65 billion and $3.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings are expected to increase by 100.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.39% per year for the next five years.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, and 10.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.05%. YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is held by 138 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 6.92 million shares worth $26.43 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.64% or 2.52 million shares worth $9.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford International Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $2.06 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $1.51 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.