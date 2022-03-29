Why AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022 – Marketing Sentinel
Why AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.09 or 4.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.30M. AGMH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.50, offering almost -1115.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.7% since then. We note from AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 277.79K.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

Instantly AGMH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.17% year-to-date, but still up 32.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) is 33.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 92040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

AGMH Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 03.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.80% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.02%. AGM Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 21233.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.07% or 14953.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 15317.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 12918.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.

