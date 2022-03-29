Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.51M. VLCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.96, offering almost -784.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.27% since then. We note from Volcon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 431.22K.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.20% year-to-date, but still down -31.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) is 1.50% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLCN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -195.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -195.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Volcon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.70% of Volcon Inc. shares, and 0.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.80%. Volcon Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 90555.0 shares worth $0.98 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.06% or 13700.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.