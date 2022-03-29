U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Stock Forecast: $16.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.23, and it changed around -$0.77 or -4.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. SLCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.40, offering almost -6.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.1% since then. We note from U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLCA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

Instantly SLCA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.40 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.30% year-to-date, but still up 3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is 22.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLCA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 110.38 percent over the past six months and at a 73.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $255.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. to make $275.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $227.28 million and $234.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.52% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares, and 79.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.99%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock is held by 222 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.57% of the shares, which is about 12.36 million shares worth $98.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.75% or 5.04 million shares worth $40.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.06 million shares worth $48.99 million, making up 6.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 4.46 million shares worth around $35.65 million, which represents about 5.98% of the total shares outstanding.