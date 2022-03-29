ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) were traded, and its beta was 2.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around $0.12 or 19.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.72M. THMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -315.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.23K.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8998 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.56% year-to-date, but still up 19.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is 19.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THMO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -689.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -689.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 109.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. to make $5.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.95 million and $2.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 110.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.00%.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.13% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 3.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.49%. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.23% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $0.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.56% or 67135.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 77065.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.