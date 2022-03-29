The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 2.64 million shares of the The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.91, and it changed around $10.74 or 22.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $750.00M. LOVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.51, offering almost -64.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.44% since then. We note from The Lovesac Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.29K.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

Instantly LOVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.13 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.81% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is 12.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOVE is forecast to be at a low of $105.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

The Lovesac Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.03 percent over the past six months and at a 40.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.60%.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.37% of The Lovesac Company shares, and 104.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.45%. The Lovesac Company stock is held by 221 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.35% of the shares, which is about 1.57 million shares worth $103.45 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 8.38% or 1.27 million shares worth $83.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $72.3 million, making up 6.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $54.67 million, which represents about 5.71% of the total shares outstanding.