The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 3.96 million shares of the The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $194.66, and it changed around $6.5 or 3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.15B. BA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $260.48, offering almost -33.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $167.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.91% since then. We note from The Boeing Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.10 million.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 196.36 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.54% year-to-date, but still up 1.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is -6.61% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $259.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $219.00 and a high of $307.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

The Boeing Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.06 percent over the past six months and at a 137.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect The Boeing Company to make $19.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The Boeing Company earnings are expected to increase by 65.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.17% per year for the next five years.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of The Boeing Company shares, and 54.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.55%. The Boeing Company stock is held by 2,527 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.44% of the shares, which is about 43.91 million shares worth $8.84 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.30% or 43.08 million shares worth $8.67 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 16.7 million shares worth $3.36 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.7 million shares worth around $2.36 billion, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.