Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 3.21 million shares of the Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.01, and it changed around -$0.74 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.45B. SU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.09, offering almost -6.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.58% since then. We note from Suncor Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.70 million.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SU as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.09 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.84% year-to-date, but still up 0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 9.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SU is forecast to be at a low of $25.89 and a high of $46.63. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Suncor Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.03 percent over the past six months and at a 89.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. to make $9.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.40%. Suncor Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 197.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.31. It is important to note, however, that the 4.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.87 per year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares, and 70.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.29%. Suncor Energy Inc. stock is held by 719 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.17% of the shares, which is about 75.29 million shares worth $1.56 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 3.73% or 54.25 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 35.98 million shares worth $746.31 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 19.18 million shares worth around $376.44 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.