Stock Performance And Outlook Of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO)

In the last trading session, 9.6 million shares of the fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 3.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.08, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.10, offering almost -395.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.11% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.05 million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.00 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.38% year-to-date, but still down -5.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is -13.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

fuboTV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.50 percent over the past six months and at a 8.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 184.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $211.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to make $235.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $105.08 million and $119.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 101.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 96.70%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.02% of fuboTV Inc. shares, and 40.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.22%. fuboTV Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 24.02% of the shares, which is about 11.38 million shares worth $272.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 19.18% or 9.09 million shares worth $217.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $81.29 million, making up 7.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $90.96 million, which represents about 6.44% of the total shares outstanding.