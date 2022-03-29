Stock Performance And Outlook Of Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX: EXN)

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.85M. EXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.21, offering almost -296.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.69% since then. We note from Excellon Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.28K.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) trade information

Instantly EXN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.95% year-to-date, but still down -10.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) is 3.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) estimates and forecasts

Excellon Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.10 percent over the past six months and at a -180.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.90%.

EXN Dividends

Excellon Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.22% of Excellon Resources Inc. shares, and 4.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.35%. Excellon Resources Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.65% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.7 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.77% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $0.7 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.