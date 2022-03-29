Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.2 million shares of the Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.13M. STAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.17, offering almost -2212.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.23% since then. We note from Statera Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) trade information

Instantly STAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.34% year-to-date, but still down -47.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) is -57.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

STAB Dividends

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.03% of Statera Biopharma Inc. shares, and 5.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.24%. Statera Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 0.42 million shares worth $0.96 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 1.08% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $0.87 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 55146.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.