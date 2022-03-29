Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 2.72 million shares of the Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.13, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01B. SONO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.72, offering almost -48.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.78% since then. We note from Sonos Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Sonos Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SONO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonos Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Instantly SONO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.68 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.34% year-to-date, but still up 16.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is 10.74% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONO is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Sonos Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.49 percent over the past six months and at a -30.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $650.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Sonos Inc. to make $340.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.50%. Sonos Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 717.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.40% per year for the next five years.

SONO Dividends

Sonos Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.96% of Sonos Inc. shares, and 80.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.37%. Sonos Inc. stock is held by 470 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 11.64 million shares worth $376.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.21% or 10.44 million shares worth $337.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.53 million shares worth $114.36 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $101.5 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.