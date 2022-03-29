Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.27, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. SHCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -229.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.35% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.55 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.17% year-to-date, but still up 6.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is 3.48% up in the 30-day period.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sharecare Inc. to make $123.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.06% of Sharecare Inc. shares, and 27.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.71%. Sharecare Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Spring Creek Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.65% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $40.41 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 2.49% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $27.79 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $17.44 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.