Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 4.25 million shares of the Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.49, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.57B. SLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.27, offering almost -11.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.9% since then. We note from Schlumberger Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.51 million.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Instantly SLB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.72 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.33% year-to-date, but still up 1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is 5.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLB is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Schlumberger Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.22 percent over the past six months and at a 52.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Schlumberger Limited to make $5.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.10%. Schlumberger Limited earnings are expected to increase by 117.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.90% per year for the next five years.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 21 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.07 per year.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Schlumberger Limited shares, and 77.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.24%. Schlumberger Limited stock is held by 1,579 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 119.85 million shares worth $3.59 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.89% or 111.49 million shares worth $3.34 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 39.54 million shares worth $1.17 billion, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 38.61 million shares worth around $1.16 billion, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.