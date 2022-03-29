Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.64, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. RSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -185.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.32% since then. We note from Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.27 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.70% year-to-date, but still down -14.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is -23.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Rush Street Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.62 percent over the past six months and at a -27.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Rush Street Interactive Inc. to make $139.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $100.05 million and $111.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.50%.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.40% of Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, and 73.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.36%. Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock is held by 173 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 3.56 million shares worth $68.45 million.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with 5.96% or 3.53 million shares worth $67.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.59 million shares worth $31.91 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $27.13 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.