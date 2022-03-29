Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.77M. RMTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.25, offering almost -171.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.78% since then. We note from Rockwell Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Rockwell Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RMTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.73% year-to-date, but still up 21.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is 31.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Rockwell Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.02 percent over the past six months and at a 19.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc. to make $25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.16 million and $17.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.20%. Rockwell Medical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.90% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, and 25.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.83%. Rockwell Medical Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Richmond Brothers, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 7.02 million shares worth $2.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.72% or 3.49 million shares worth $1.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.