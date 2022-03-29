Risk-Taking Investors May Find LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 2.76 million shares of the LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $166.26, and it changed around $9.03 or 5.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.10B. LHCG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $223.63, offering almost -34.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.79% since then. We note from LHC Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 276.92K.

LHC Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LHCG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LHC Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) trade information

Instantly LHCG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 168.98 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.57% year-to-date, but still up 5.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is 16.50% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $170.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LHCG is forecast to be at a low of $141.00 and a high of $190.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) estimates and forecasts

LHC Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.18 percent over the past six months and at a 0.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $581.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect LHC Group Inc. to make $601.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $532.33 million and $524.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.80%. LHC Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.29% per year for the next five years.

LHCG Dividends

LHC Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.70% of LHC Group Inc. shares, and 93.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.15%. LHC Group Inc. stock is held by 437 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.52% of the shares, which is about 5.24 million shares worth $718.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.41% or 2.98 million shares worth $409.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $120.17 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $117.43 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.