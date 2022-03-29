Risk-Taking Investors May Find Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.49M. BTB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.34, offering almost -1235.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Bit Brother Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Monday, 03/28/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.06% year-to-date, but still up 12.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is 15.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Bit Brother Limited shares, and 0.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.72%. Bit Brother Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.40% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.29% or 0.1 million shares worth $87108.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15078.0 shares worth $19450.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.