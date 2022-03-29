Risk-Takers Will Like Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS).

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $237.93, and it changed around $7.61 or 3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.37B. ZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $376.11, offering almost -58.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $157.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.0% since then. We note from Zscaler Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Zscaler Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ZS as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zscaler Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 239.36 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.95% year-to-date, but still up 7.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 7.25% up in the 30-day period.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Zscaler Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.76 percent over the past six months and at a 5.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Zscaler Inc. to make $256.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.40%. Zscaler Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -117.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.48% per year for the next five years.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.