Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.70, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.08B. XM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.03, offering almost -70.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.84% since then. We note from Qualtrics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended XM as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.38 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.93% year-to-date, but still down -1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is -3.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XM is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Qualtrics International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.39 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $297.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. to make $314.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $213.57 million and $227.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.40%.

Qualtrics International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -278.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.31% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares, and 72.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.57%. Qualtrics International Inc. stock is held by 222 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 19.26% of the shares, which is about 22.74 million shares worth $971.74 million.

Alkeon Capital Management LLC, with 3.86% or 4.55 million shares worth $194.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.53 million shares worth $108.22 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $86.45 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.