PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.31, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.74B. PVH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $125.42, offering almost -48.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $66.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.6% since then. We note from PVH Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

PVH Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PVH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PVH Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Instantly PVH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.41 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.95% year-to-date, but still up 3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is -15.86% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PVH is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $168.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

PVH Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.64 percent over the past six months and at a 572.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 623.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect PVH Corp. to make $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.09 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.00%. PVH Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -385.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.04% per year for the next five years.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 0.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of PVH Corp. shares, and 102.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.81%. PVH Corp. stock is held by 578 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.97% of the shares, which is about 9.07 million shares worth $932.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.01% or 7.7 million shares worth $791.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $208.19 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $183.03 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.