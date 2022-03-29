Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: POLY) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 2.06 million shares of the Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.64, and it changed around -$0.35 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. POLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.40, offering almost -9.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.76% since then. We note from Plantronics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 760.69K.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) trade information

Instantly POLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.99 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.30% year-to-date, but still up 45.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) is 44.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -11.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POLY is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) estimates and forecasts

Plantronics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.42 percent over the past six months and at a -38.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $419.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Plantronics Inc. to make $431.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%. Plantronics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

POLY Dividends

Plantronics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of Plantronics Inc. shares, and 102.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.89%. Plantronics Inc. stock is held by 244 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.98% of the shares, which is about 6.83 million shares worth $175.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 15.03% or 6.42 million shares worth $165.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 3.99 million shares worth $118.67 million, making up 9.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $93.72 million, which represents about 8.53% of the total shares outstanding.