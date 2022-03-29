Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -223.81%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.25, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. PL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -131.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.48% since then. We note from Planet Labs PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Planet Labs PBC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Planet Labs PBC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.43 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.63% year-to-date, but still up 3.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is -0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PL is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -223.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -90.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to make $130.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.55% of Planet Labs PBC shares, and 28.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.80%. Planet Labs PBC stock is held by 128 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 7.8 million shares worth $47.97 million.

Capricorn Investment Group Llc, with 3.00% or 7.24 million shares worth $44.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $7.39 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $3.14 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.