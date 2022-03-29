PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 4.81 million shares of the PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.18, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.07B. PCG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.19, offering almost -8.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.35% since then. We note from PG&E Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 18.20 million.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Instantly PCG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.11 on Monday, 03/28/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.82% year-to-date, but still up 6.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is 5.99% up in the 30-day period.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

PG&E Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.76 percent over the past six months and at a 0.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PG&E Corporation to make $5.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%. PG&E Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 95.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.50% per year for the next five years.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.65% of PG&E Corporation shares, and 73.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.07%. PG&E Corporation stock is held by 611 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.05% of the shares, which is about 173.75 million shares worth $2.11 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 6.53% or 161.08 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 91.36 million shares worth $1.11 billion, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 78.03 million shares worth around $927.03 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.