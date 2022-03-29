Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.62 million shares of the Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.09, and it changed around $0.49 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.12B. PARA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.39, offering almost -27.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.46% since then. We note from Paramount Global’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 15.26 million.

Paramount Global stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended PARA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Instantly PARA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.21 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.59% year-to-date, but still up 3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is 27.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PARA is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Paramount Global share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.02 percent over the past six months and at a -12.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.80%. Paramount Global earnings are expected to increase by 77.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -4.32% per year for the next five years.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders