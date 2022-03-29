Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.45 million shares of the Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.41, and it changed around $0.28 or 6.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $760.15M. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.99, offering almost -239.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.37% since then. We note from Ouster Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.53 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.19% year-to-date, but still up 18.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 26.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.84% of Ouster Inc. shares, and 35.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.64%. Ouster Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Tao Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.51% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $58.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.15% or 10.63 million shares worth $55.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.6 million shares worth $18.7 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $17.75 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.