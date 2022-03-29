Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.17, and it changed around -$1.04 or -2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.65B. OLLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.58, offering almost -133.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.67% since then. We note from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Instantly OLLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.45 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.62% year-to-date, but still up 1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is -2.74% up in the 30-day period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.34 percent over the past six months and at a -6.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. to make $449.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.80%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.20% per year for the next five years.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, and 114.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.54%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock is held by 420 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.20% of the shares, which is about 9.6 million shares worth $491.17 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 11.85% or 7.48 million shares worth $383.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.71 million shares worth $284.14 million, making up 7.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $116.39 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.