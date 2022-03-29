Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -42.68% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) were traded, and its beta was 3.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.67, and it changed around -$0.16 or -1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $789.84M. OBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -3.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.74% since then. We note from Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.31K.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OBE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Instantly OBE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.93 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 110.41% year-to-date, but still up 10.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) is 1.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBE is forecast to be at a low of $7.52 and a high of $12.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $123.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Obsidian Energy Ltd. to make $132.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Obsidian Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 150.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.30% per year for the next five years.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.