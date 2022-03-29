Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.28, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. NVTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.19, offering almost -115.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.46% since then. We note from Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NVTS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.01 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.56% year-to-date, but still up 9.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is 7.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVTS is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.80 percent over the past six months and at a 52.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corporation to make $7.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.76% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 18.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.19%. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 71 institutions, with Tudor Investment Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 16965.0 shares worth $0.17 million.