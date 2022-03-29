MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.38, and it changed around -$0.22 or -4.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.58B. MPLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.69, offering almost -121.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.8% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

MultiPlan Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MPLN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MultiPlan Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.60 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.13% year-to-date, but still up 10.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is 11.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MPLN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $292.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.40%.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.81% of MultiPlan Corporation shares, and 92.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.79%. MultiPlan Corporation stock is held by 187 institutions, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 33.77% of the shares, which is about 215.51 million shares worth $1.21 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 8.03% or 51.25 million shares worth $288.54 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 15.09 million shares worth $84.96 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.47 million shares worth around $53.29 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.