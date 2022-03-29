Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH).

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.61, and it changed around $0.51 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.67B. FRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.36, offering almost -158.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.31% since then. We note from Freshworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Freshworks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FRSH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freshworks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.89 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.52% year-to-date, but still up 2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 14.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRSH is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Freshworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.21 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Freshworks Inc. to make $106.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Freshworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -278.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.64% of Freshworks Inc. shares, and 78.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.09%. Freshworks Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Steadview Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 6.06 million shares worth $159.24 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 5.72% or 4.1 million shares worth $107.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.06 million shares worth $143.06 million, making up 5.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $52.45 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.