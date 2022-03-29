Let’s Talk About How Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 4.76 million shares of the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.17, and it changed around -$6.16 or -16.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. RETA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $153.41, offering almost -408.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.73% since then. We note from Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 624.33K.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RETA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.31 for the current quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Instantly RETA has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.64 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.41% year-to-date, but still down -20.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 15.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RETA is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -201.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.52 percent over the past six months and at a -13.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $1.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.19 million and $1.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.00%.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.54% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 86.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.21%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.51% of the shares, which is about 4.25 million shares worth $112.15 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 10.93% or 3.44 million shares worth $345.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco American Franchise Fd and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.53 million shares worth $216.73 million, making up 8.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $118.78 million, which represents about 3.93% of the total shares outstanding.