Let’s Get Started On The Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.20, and it changed around -$0.35 or -3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. ASTL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.65, offering almost -21.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.09K.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Instantly ASTL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.50 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) is 28.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.57 day(s).

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.07% of Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares, and 13.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.63%. Algoma Steel Group Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Saltoro Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $3.82 million.

Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc., with 0.19% or 0.22 million shares worth $2.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 39165.0 shares worth $0.43 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held roughly 8570.0 shares worth around $93070.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.