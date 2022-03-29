Let’s Discuss The Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.08, and it changed around $0.39 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.47B. OLPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.41, offering almost -89.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.9% since then. We note from Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OLPX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Instantly OLPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.13 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.80% year-to-date, but still down -5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is -7.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLPX is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Olaplex Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $156.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc. to make $153.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.40% per year for the next five years.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, and 99.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.88%. Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Advent International Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 77.06% of the shares, which is about 499.47 million shares worth $14.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.06% or 13.34 million shares worth $388.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Research Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.23 million shares worth $123.23 million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $56.5 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.